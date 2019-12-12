First trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” drops

Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing one of his Broadway hits to the big screen. The first trailer for the film adaptation of “In the Heights” debuted Thursday, and it appears to fulfill its promises of an emotional narrative with eye-catching musical numbers.

“In the Heights” tells the story of the mostly Hispanic neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City — where Miranda grew up — and the movie seems to be following the plot of the 2008 Tony-winning musical pretty closely. It follows bodega owner Usnavi, played by original “Hamilton” cast member Anthony Ramos, and several other characters navigating family, love and success as gentrification and rising rents threaten their community.

“It’s a story of a block that was disappearing,” Ramos tells a group of kids in the neighborhood as he sets the scene for the film. “En el barrio of Washington Heights, the streets were made of music.”

IN THE HEIGHTS – Official Trailer by Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The film also stars Corey Hawkins, Marc Anthony, Jimmy Smith, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Stephanie Beatriz. Quiara Alegria Hudes and Marc Klein wrote the screenplay, and the film is directed by Jon M. Chu, the director of another diverse, wildly successful adaption, “Crazy Rich Asians.”

During its Broadway run, “In the Heights” was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four, including best musical. While Miranda originated the role of Usnavi on Broadway, this time he’ll be portraying Piraguero, the owner of a piragua stand that competes with Mister Softee.

The trailer also touches on current political events. “They’re talking about kicking out all the Dreamers,” Sonny, played by Gregory Diaz IV, says following a view of protests for immigrants’ rights.

“‘In the Heights’ is about finding family,” Miranda — who went on to create Broadway mega-hit “Hamilton”— said in a video on Twitter. “I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with them.”

“Take a trip uptown… and you’ll discover that every block is overflowing with dreams,” Chu tweeted following the trailer’s release. “I did. And I’ll never be the same.”

The Warner Bros. adaptation will hit theaters June 26, 2020.

