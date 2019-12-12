Fire at old Standard Coosa Thatcher plant in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating a fire at an old textile mill this morning.

The call came in around 9:30 A. M. and happened on Watkins Street.

The building is the old Standard Coosa Thatcher Building and was closed permanently in 2003.

- Advertisement -

Battalion Chief Chris Willmore says the fire was called in by a nearby resident.

“Our units found smoke coming from the roof, we lighted the building went in through the ground floors and came in from the roof and found old pallets and old doors from the building in a pile burning in the middle of the building. We were able to quickly extinguish. We do have a lot of entrapped smoke and its going to be oozing smoke for several hours.”

No injuries were reported and no one was found inside the building.