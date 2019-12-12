Better Business Bureau Warns about Online Puppy Scams

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Looking for a puppy or dog this holiday season?

The Better Business Bureau wants to warn you about scammers out there who are only after your money.

It’s the holiday season and more people are shopping online than ever before.

You can buy almost anything online these days, even a puppy.

The Better Business Bureau suggests getting your animal locally.

But if you are looking for a specific breed over state lines there are a few things you can do to make sure your puppy is legit.

“First thing you certainly want to do is search by the name of the breeder, you want to search them on BBB.ORG. So, that if Red Flags you can look out for.

this is a business The BBB should have a report on that breeder as such and with that online you can google and see what customer reviews and responses that are maybe out there about that breeder as well,”says President of Better Business Bureau, Jim Winsett.

Since 2017, puppy scams are up by 39 percent and are projected to go up even more after this year’s holiday season.

President of the Bureau says there are a few immediate red flags you can lookout for.

“You see this photo in multiple locations, if you are, you know that’s a stock photo typically. And that should raise a flag.The other thing that is a flag is if they want you to send gift cards or perhaps a money gram or green card, those type things. Then that should be a red flag to you as well,”says Winsett.

If the purchase has been made and the breeder starts needing more money due to unexpected travel expenses, more than likely you are being scammed.

If you find that you have been scammed, you need to report it to the better business bureau and also post it on the BBB scam tracker website to help prevent this from happening to anyone else in your area.