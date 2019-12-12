Ammo found at McMinn Central High School

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says a discovery in a restroom shut down the high school on Thursday.

A McMinn Central student found two rounds of ammunition on the floor of a restroom.

The school was put on a “soft lockdown” while deputies investigated. That means students remained in class but no one was allowed in the building.

“The soft lockdown was lifted before lunch. No other items have been located, and we will continue to have school today,” said Sheriff Joe Guy.