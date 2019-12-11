Weather Update: Wednesday’s Night’s Forecast – December 11th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cold Again Tonight, Dry Thursday, Then Some Showers Early Friday!

Clear and cold weather will continue through the night time. It will be frosty by morning with lows in the upper 20’s to near 30.

Morning sunshine will give way to some late clouds Thursday, but still looking good. Highs will settle into the low 50’s. Becoming cloudy Thursday with a few late showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30’s. Cloudy and cool Friday with a few passing showers Friday. Highs will stay in the upper 40’s.

After a few early showers, lingering clouds Saturday but most of the weekend looking dry with highs in the 50’s. More rain will move back in from the Southwest for the beginning of next week.

