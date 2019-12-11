Walker Valley Sweeps Soddy Daisy in High School Hoops

Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Walker Valley boys and girls basketball teams both posted road wins over Soddy Daisy on Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs won 37-31, and the Walker Valley boys won 68-39.

The girls game was a homecoming for Walker Valley coach Drew Lyness, who used to coach at Soddy Daisy. The Lady Trojans tied the game at 30 with 1:30 to play on a bucket by Kayla Perez. Then Walker Valley’s Michelle Benson answered on the next series, and the Lady Mustangs went on to win by six.

The boys contest was tight in the first half. Walker Valley was up ten at halftime before pulling away in the second half. Blake Campbell led the Mustangs with 20 points.