Tennessee American Water Offers Tips to Prevent Pipes from Freezing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — We haven’t had many sub-freezing temperatures so far this fall.

But you know they’re coming in January and February, so now is the time to take a few preventive measures.

Frozen pipes can leave your home without water in the worst weather.

They can also cost you a lot to repair the damage.

So…the best place to start is to do a thorough check around your house.

Daphne Kirksey, External Affairs Manager with Tennessee American Water, said, “If you have some exposed pipes, say in your crawl space, or in a basement, you could take some rags or old newspaper and wrap it around there to sort of insulate it, you could also open cabinets, for the pipes that are against an exterior wall, like, you know sinks that’s against an exterior wall, just open those cabinets so some of the heat in your home flows through there.”

First…Know how to shut off the water to your home. Next, check things you used in warmer weather…like sprinkler systems and irrigation systems. Drain the water out.

When temperatures stay below freezing..here’s what you can do.

“One of the best things you can do is drip some water at night, when the temperatures are really cold to make sure that the water keeps flowing, especially if you’re if you know your home is susceptible to cold.”

Once you’ve disconnected your garden hose, you can install one of these faucet protectors on the exterior of your home, to keep these faucets from freezing.

Ok, what if your pipes do freeze? First, make sure the water is turned off. Then . . .

“Thaw them with like a hair dryer, or a space heater, just don’t leave the space heater unattended, do not use kerosene you know that’s dangerous, but, you know just an electric type space heater.”

When you turn the water back on, do it slowly, checking for leaks.