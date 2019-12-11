Mom to Mom – Make Christmas Ornaments Using Your Kids’ Fingers

Here on Mom To Mom we’re going to help you get into the Christmas spirit with some fun crafts that the entire family is going to enjoy. Today we’re going to make finger ornaments. The best part about this is you can do it any way you want, add any colors you want, and you can give them as gifts to the grandparents or to yourself just to hang on to the tree to see how little they were. And really it’s so simple, all you use is your kids’ fingers and hands.

On this one we ended up doing a hand print simply because he’s so little. We just love those little hand prints. Then once we did the hand print, we decorated them to turn them into snowman with a little hat and some eyes and of course the mouth. You can do this however you want and to top it off, you put their name on top and then once everything’s dry, you just put a ribbon on it and then hang it on your tree.

- Advertisement -

And as always, feel free to share your photos of your lovely ornaments that you created on our Facebook page. I’ll share these ideas and more up on our Facebook page. Connect with us at Mom To Mom page for more stories or visit the Mom To Mom Facebook page.

We’ll see you on the next Mom to Mom.