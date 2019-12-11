Grand Jury indicts suspect in Ooltewah cold case murder

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County grand jury indicts a suspect in a 2011 cold case murder.

Jose Angel Hernandez faces a charge of first degree murder for the beating of Jeimy Baquero.

- Advertisement -

The body of the 34 year old woman was found inside the closet of a rental house in Ooltewah.

The Cold Case Unit of the District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Hernandez is still at large.

He has used the aliases Carlos Frausto and Renee Hernandez.

If you have any information on this case, please call the cold case hotline at 423-209-7470