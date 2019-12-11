Former McCallie QB JaVaughn Craig Stepping Up For Austin Peay in Playoffs

Austin Peay is in the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history, thanks in part to the play of former McCallie quarterback JaVaughn Craig. He now has the Governors in the quarterfinals Friday against Montana State.

Craig did his Lamar Jackson impersonation in last week’s win over Sacramento State. Dodging a sack and sprinting 18 yards for a touchdown. The Govs won 42-28.

Craig threw for 204 yards and rushed for a 164 yards in the victory. For the year, he has over 3,000 yards passing and over 700 yards rushing.

Said Craig:”Easy to say this is a surprise. Austin Peay. They’re not supposed to be there, but at the end of the day we started off with each other at the beginning of the season. We knew the guys that we had on the team. We believed in the coaching staff. We knew that we had the formula for us to put together a great season. We feel like we haven’t played our best football, especially myself. I had an interception last weekend. Some things I need to clean up.”