A Family of Six is Thankful to be Alive After a Fire Destroys Their Home.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) -We have all been told that smoke alarms can save lives in the event of an emergency.

Well, that came true for a family in Walker County last night as they were able to make it out alive last night when a fire engulfed their home in flames.

“This little Angel is the only thing that is left,”says Wendy Johnson, a relative of the family.

One Christmas ornament is all that is left after an electrical fire broke out and destroyed a home last night in Walker County.

All physical items are gone, but their lives were spared.

All six family members were able to escape, but one is suffering from critical burns.

The family says the only reason they are alive today is thanks to the working smoke detectors that were installed in the home.

“Fire Safety. Always make sure you have fire alarms in your home, because if not, my family would not be here right now,”says Johnson.

The Walker County Fire Department says the situation could have been much worse.

“I went over there and frankly was in tears when I saw the house to see what could have happened, had they not had smoke alarms,”says Regina Dorsey, Fire and Life Safety Educator.

There were a few animals that were unable to escape the flames but the two dogs that did are here to help comfort the family.

Relatives of the family are giving them a place to stay but need help supplying for a family of 6.

The family tells me more than anything they are asking for love and prayers, but they are also in need of everything at the moment.

This is Christmas time.

They did lose their presents for their family.

They do have kids in this home.

They are asking for donations for clothes such as: diapers for the baby, shoes, and clothes for the kids.

The family now says there’s only one thing left to do.

“Be there for one another and take care of our family and the little boy, he is a child. He’s only 9 years old. He’s concerned that he is not going to have Christmas, but we have told him, were family and were going to take care of him,”says Johnson.