Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Copper Basin got a district road win over CSAS on Tuesday, as they beat the Patriots by a final of 50-45. The Cougars were up 25-10 at halftime. CSAS used the three ball to make a run, but it wasn’t enough. Logan Burkett led Copper Basin with 22 points as they improve to 2-0 in district play.