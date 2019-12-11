Whitfield Child Molestation suspect also investigated in Chattanooga and Calhoun

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A registered sexual offender in north Georgia has been arrested again in our region.

Thomas J. Wooten has been investigated and/or charged with exposing himself to young children in multiple jurisdictions in the area.

Now the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office has charged him with Child Molestation, enticing a child and exposing himself. He was arrested last week in Huntsville, Alabama.

Wooten is already a registered offender in Dade County, for a sexual offense in South Carolina in 2012.

He was charged last year for exposing himself to a child in Chattanooga. In that case, he was accused of trying to lure a child into his truck at Caruthers Park off Rossville Boulevard.

Wooten was also charge with solicitation of a child in that case. He is out on bond on those charges.

Chattanooga investigated him for other similar crimes.

Whitfield investigators also found Calhoun Georgia police were looking into a case of a man exposing himself to children.

The common thread for all the cases was a black Chevy Z71 truck spotted at each incident.

The Whitfield case began last month when a witness described the same truck after a man exposed himself to kids on Cavendar Road.

Whitfield investigators found that Wooten drove the same truck to work in Dade County.

Wooten was transferred this morning from Huntsville to Dalton.