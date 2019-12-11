Authorities link suspect to similar reported indecent exposure incidents

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – “To say that we’ve got a serial sexual exposing individual? Very easily, we’ll have to see where the individual cases lead, but right now they are all very, very similar,” Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood said.

Thomas Wooten is now in jail in Whitfield County facing charges.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say they took out warrants of child molestation, indecent exposure and enticing a child after an investigation into a report of a man in a black Z71 truck exposing himself to young kids in the Cavender Road area.

“Through the investigation we learned that Calhoun P.D. also had a very similar incident with a subject driving a black Z71 pickup truck,” Sheriff Chitwood said.

Sheriff Chitwood said that they linked that same truck to another similar incident that happened in Chattanooga in 2018.

And it was Wooten that was arrested and accused of exposing himself to children or asking them to get in his truck in Chattanooga.

Authorities say Wooten is also a registered sex offender in Dade County for a 2012 conviction in South Carolina.

“We feel like we’ve got the right person we’ve got him identified. We found the Z71 Chevrolet pickup truck that matched the description. So we feel like we’ve got the pieces of the puzzle put together, but again we’ve got a lot of unanswered questions that we’re still trying to learn too,” Sheriff Chitwood said.

Wooten was taken into custody last Friday in Huntsville after authorities showed up at his place of employment in Chattanooga.

That’s where they found the black Z71 truck.

Sheriff Chitwood said Wooten was working as a delivery man and was out delivering a package in Alabama when officers picked him up.