Weather Update: Tuesday’s Morning’s Forecast – December 10th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Getting Wet And Then Colder, With Some Mountain Snow Likely!

Expect clouds and mild weather with areas of rain moving in from the West through the morning time. You’ll wake up wet, with areas of mountain fog and lows will hold into the upper 50’s to around 60.

For the rest of Tuesday: Continued wet with areas of rain continuing, and temperatures will begin to fall sharply by noontime. Turning breezy and much cooler with temperatures falling into the low 40’s late in the day.

Note: Areas of rain will change to some snow North and West of Chattanooga by late evening and early overnight with lows falling into the low 30’s, upper 20’s for the mountains. Snow accumulations likely for the some of the mountains.

Drier with more sunshine for Wednesday. It will be chilly with highs only near 50. Clear and cold Wednesday night with lows near 50.

Dry and cool Thursday with more rain possible late Thursday night through Friday morning.

