Walker Valley High mourns loss of 16 year old student

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – County Commissioners last night acknowledged a tragic crash over the weekend in Bradley County.

The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that a 16 year old student from Walker Valley High died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two other students were involved.

The single vehicle crash happened Friday on Sheffield Road in Charleston.

The student was flown to the hospital and died on Sunday.

Commissioner Kevin Raper taught the student at Walker Valley.

“I hope that never happens again at any of our local schools.”