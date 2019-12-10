Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville calls out drag queens in Christmas Parade

OPELIKA, Alabama (WDEF) – Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville is calling out drag queens in a controversial Facebook post.

The former Auburn football coach is seeking the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

“Hard to believe that right in my own backyard the city of Opelika allows drag queens in the city Christmas Parade which was held this weekend,”

The four men were dressed as characters from Mean Girls.

Marcus Gulatte is one of the performers.

He says the response at the parade was positive, but the negativity came later on social media.

Tuberville later told Yellowhammer “Our public celebrations ought to be family-friendly.”

Many observers say the performance was family friendly.

Tuberville’s own page has a mix of support and comments standing by the drag queens.

Sarah Jane Webster posted “I was horrified!! I’ll never participate again! Having to explain this to my children was awful!”

But Bob Parsons said “Sorry, Coach. I will respectfully disagree with you. These talented performers are community members celebrating with their Auburn family. It was fun!, and I can’t wait to see what they will come up with next!”