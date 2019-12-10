Mocs Coach Lamont Paris Wants Team “To Be Like Mike”

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs team bus is getting an early season work-out.

Chattanooga is back on the road once again Wednesday night against Virginia Tech.

The Mocs have played seven of their ten games so far this year on the road, going 3-4 in those road contests.

To get better on the road, the Mocs need to get better in practice according to head coach Lamont Paris, so he wants his team to be like Mike, the legendary Michael Jordan.

Said Paris:”I think just continuing to have really productive practices. That’s a big part of it. I talked to the guys today about a video I saw of B.J. Armstrong, who was talking about Michael Jordan and practices and how much he was at practices than even in the games. How competitive he was in every shooting drill even.”

The Mocs and Hokies tip at 8:30pm on Wednesday in Blacksburg.