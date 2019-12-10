Marie Fredriksson, singer of pop duo Roxette, has died

Marie Fredriksson of Roxette performs on stage at Palacio de Vistalegre on November 18, 2011, in Madrid, Spain. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Marie Fredriksson, half of the 1990s pop sensation Roxette, has died in her native Sweden at the age of 61. Her management company confirmed in a statement that the singer had died on Monday “following a 17-year-long battle with cancer.”

“You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years,” her bandmate, Per Gessle, said in the statement distributed by their management company. “Things will never be the same.”

The pair performed chart-topping records including “The Look,” their first to blow up internationally in 1989, and “It Must Have Been Love.”

In 2002 Fredriksson was diagnosed with brain cancer. Gruelling treatment enabled her to eventually return to the state, but by 2016 her doctors told her she needed to stop performing and focus on her health.

Her return in 2009 brought Roxette back onto world tour and even yielded several new albums.

“Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy. Her amazing voice – both strong and sensitive – and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them,” her management company Dimberg Jernberg said in its statement. “But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met.”