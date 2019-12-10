MANN+HUMMEL expanding in Dunlap

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Governor’s Office announces that a German company is expanding in Sequatchie County, promising more jobs.

MANN+HUMMEL will invest $15 million into its plant in Dunlap over the next five years.

- Advertisement -

They expect the additions to add another 50 jobs over that period.

The investment is into new equipment and building improvements.

The plant makes intake manifolds and filtration systems for vehicles.

MANN+HUMMEL moved into the old Seymour Tubing Building in 2011.

They have about 300 workers now.

TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe says “Since MANN+HUMMEL first arrived in Dunlap in 2011, the company has expanded to become Sequatchie County’s largest private employer and an instrumental part of this community.”

Company Vice President Jack Endres adds “When MANN+HUMMEL expanded to the Tennessee Valley in 2011, it was a big step in growing our footprint within the U.S. Since that time, the company has grown exponentially in North America, through both acquisitions and organic growth, and we continue to strengthen our business and partnerships in the region. The expansion of the Dunlap facility is a testament to our great people, our plant productivity, and our commitment to the local community. There’s no question that Sequatchie County is a great place to be.”