Man gets 15 years for shooting pregnant teen

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – JeMichael Powell today entered a guilty plea in court for the murder of a pregnant woman.

19 year old Quintasia Tate was shot multiple times at the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road in August.

Powell pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder.

Judge Don Poole sentenced him to 15 years in prison to be served in its entirety.

Powell still faces a federal charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

That could add another five years to his sentence.