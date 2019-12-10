Former Dodgers Pitching Coach Rick Honeycutt to be Honored in Chattanooga

(press release) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (December 10, 2019) — LA Dodgers’ Rick Honeycutt will be the honoree for the Classic 150’s Toast of Champions. Among the first to be announced as a speaker will be former MLB pitcher and broadcaster Orel Hershiser. The annual fundraising event will be held on January 21st at the Chattanooga Trade and Convention Center with more surprises to come.

“We’ve all followed Rick’s career from the time he became an All-American first baseman pitcher at UT until his current position with the LA Dodgers,” said Classic 150 President Mickey McCamish. “Rick pitched in the MLB for six different teams over 21 years and pitched in 30 post-season games, including 30 League Championship Series games. He never lost a game and was a member of the Oakland Athletics’ 1989 World Series championship team. We’re proud to honor his career and welcome him back home.”

Previous honorees for the event include John “Thunder” Thornton, former UTC Chancellor Fred and Ruth Obear, the late “Dr. Basketball” Gary Haskew, UTC’s Russ Huesman and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Funds raised at the toast will be used to assist the Classic 150 in bringing sporting events that bring regional and national recognition to the city of Chattanooga. These sporting events provide economic development opportunities to the community. The Classic 150 is a membership organization and is an IRS 501 (c) 3 non-profit.

“Growing up right outside of Chattanooga, baseball played a critical role in my life,” said Honeycutt. “The lessons I learned from the game have served me well both on and off the field. I’m honored to be recognized by the Classic 150 and I’m looking forward to spending the evening with family and friends,” said Honeycutt.

Honeycutt, born in Chattanooga and raised in North Georgia, attended Lakeview High School where he led the baseball team to State Championship titles. After graduation, Honeycutt attended the University of Tennessee where he dominated the mound, going 8-

2 with a 2.88 ERA his senior year. His .377 batting average in four years ranks him as one of the top 5 hitters in UTK baseball history.