City of Chattanooga reacts to the latest Impeachment News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The impeachment process takes a new turn in Washington D.C.

The House of Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment today against president trump.

One alleging the abuse of power and the other obstruction of congress due to his interaction with Ukraine.

The Abuse of power stems from the argument that President trump pressured Ukraine to announce an investigation into political rival, Joe Biden.

The Obstruction charge is for allegedly blocking White House Officials from testifying and access to Documents.

President Trump tweeted “WITCH HUNT!” and he’s insisting he did not pressure Ukraine.

Some Chattanoogans believe he has done nothing wrong.

“The man has done nothing but bring the economy up and people just want him out of office because hes not i guess conforming to their views. He actually has a back bone and stands for what he believes in,”says local resident, Robert Casey.

While others are ready for a change.

“I think its a good idea to impeach Donald Trump, hes not doing his job,”says a Chattanooga resident.

“They need to be doing other things instead of worrying about what happened 4 or 5 years ago. Nobody cares, that’s all in the past, that’s history. Move on, move on. Quit looking in the rear view mirror and move forward,”says resident, Libby Burris.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to debate the two articles of impeachment later this week.

The full house is expected to vote next week.

