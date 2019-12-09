Weather Update: Monday’s Morning’s Forecast – December 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Clouds On The Way, Along With A Few Showers, But The Entire Week Won’t Be A Washout!.

We’ve got light showers moving into the area from the SSW for Monday Morning, and a mild start for the week, with lows 48 – 52.

Monday brings on and off showers throughout the daytime with highs in the 60s. Monday night, not a big drop in temps as lows fall into the upper 50’s.

Tomorrow: Tuesday precipitation will be heavier in nature and temperatures will drop throughout the day. Expect mid 40’s by 5pm tomorrow.

Following that, temperatures will plummet with a chance to see some snow showers mixing in as the precipitation leaves the area.

Once again we are not expecting any impacts from this storm accumulation wise.

We’ll be drier to end the week, before more rain moves in for the weekend.

