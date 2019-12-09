Vols Nigel Warrior and Trey Smith Named First Team All SEC

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith and senior defensive back Nigel Warrior were named to the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football first team for the 2019 season, the conference announced Monday.

Both Vols pick up their first honor of the postseason after leading their respective sides of the ball through an incredible back-half of the 2019 regular season that finished with five consecutive wins and a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., on Jan. 2.

A two-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honoree, Smith started the last 11 games at left guard, appearing in all 12, and is tied for Tennessee’s highest-graded player on the o-line with 46 knockdowns. The Jackson, Tenn., native made way for one of the best passing performances in recent history as Jarrett Guarantano recorded 415 passing yards against the sixth-best passing defense in the nation at Missouri. Smith has also been selected as a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist and an Orange Bowl Courage Award nominee. Smith was named to All-SEC second team in 2017.

Tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions, Warrior has commanded UT’s secondary, adding 68 tackles to the ledger, the second-most on the team. The College Park, Ga., native was named to the PFF College SEC Defensive Team of the Week on three occasions and was also a PFF College National Team of the Week honoree. Warrior, who was a Preseason All-SEC third team selection by the coaches, also recorded seven pass breakups this year.