The Tennessee Vols landed a big one on the recruiting trail on Monday.

Four star defensive lineman Omari Thomas of Briarcrest Christian school in Memphis verbally committed to play college ball next year on Rocky Top.

The 6’5, 300-pound Thomas won the Mr Football Award last week for the biggest private school classification in Tennessee. Thomas picked the Vols over Auburn and Texas A&M. 24/7 Sports lists Thomas as one of the top ten defensive lineman prospects in the country.