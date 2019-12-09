TECH BYTE: Use Website For Your Secret Santa Gift Exchange

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s easy to overspend buying gifts for family and friends over the holidays, but you don’t have to.

One website can help you save by doing a Secret Santa gift exchange instead.

Doing a Secret Santa gift exchange online with your friends or family is now easier than ever.

You save money by getting a present for only one person, instead of multiple people.

You also don’t have to worry about drawing your name or a spouse’s.

Instead of drawing a name out of a hat, you can use Elfster.com as a Secret Santa Generator.

To start, just enter your basic information, like your name and e-mail address, and create a password.

Next, you set up your actual gift exchange, which only takes a few minutes.

With this, you come up with a name, RSVP dates, how much money you’re willing to spend, and how you want to do the exchange.

Once that’s done, you then decide who you’re going to invite to participate, using names and e-mail addresses.

Participants will then receive information about the gift exchange.

Once everyone RSVPs, the Secret Santa Generator will draw names, and pair up those who give and receive the gifts. This can even be adjusted, if needed.

Elfster will even send reminders to the group, so you don’t have to worry about someone forgetting to buy a present.

It can even help you with making a wish list, so you can buy the perfect gift.

Elfster.com isn’t just a Secret Santa Generator.

It also has tips for party planning, and fun games to play at your event.

If you don’t want to use the Elfster website, you can also download the app on your smartphone.