Salvations Army extends deadline as some Angel Tree wishes not fulfilled

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army still needs a few angels, so they have extended the deadline of the Angel Tree program until this coming Saturday.

Hamilton Place and Northgate Malls will have their Angel Tree tables open until 8 pm on Saturday.

They had 22 angels that were never adopted and a few where people failed to return gifts for them.

Each angel is a family below the poverty line with children and seniors over 60.

The gifts provide clothing, toys and other crucial items to qualified participants.

For more information, please call 423-756-1023 or visit www.csarmy.org .