Red Bank High “Roar” night

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at Red Bank High School are showing off their achievements.

The school held a special showcase to let students shine.

It’s called “Reflections of Outstanding Academic Rigor,” or Roar, which is perfect for the Red Bank Lions.

Courtney Brown is the Roar Night Coordinator at Red Bank High School.

“Roar night is an evening where we showcase all of the great student work that has been going on all semester at our school. This is our third year doing it. And so we have one every single semester. We have one in the fall and we have one in the spring as well. The community loves coming to see it. Parents love seeing students work on display.”

The event also included musical performances from the students, and a health fair.

Different community partners also took part in it.

The kids also took time to explain their displays, and talk to people about what they’ve done.

Organizers say the Roar event is a great way to show off the hard work of students at Red Bank High School.