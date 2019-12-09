Mocs Receiver Bryce Nunnelly Named Academic All-American

(gomocs.com) UTC receiver Bryce Nunnelly earned Academic All-American honors from the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) today. The junior receiver from Cleveland, Tenn., is on the 2019 Division I Football Second Team.

The CoSIDA Division I Football Academic All-America Team® is comprised of representatives from by the Bowl (FBS) and Championship (FCS) subdivisions. Eligibility requirements state a student-athlete must be a contributor on the field, have a 3.3 grade-point-average and be in his third semester of academics at the current institution.

“Byrce is one of the hardest workers I have ever been around, and he is very deserving of this recognition,” stated UTC head coach Rusty Wright. “He does everything the right way. It is no surprise to us that he produces on the field and in the classroom, because of the effort, discipline and dedication he puts into it.

“For him to be among those chosen from all Division I programs at the FBS and FCS levels shows that others recognize and appreciate what he has been able to accomplish. He has a bright future ahead of him and I look forward to coaching him one more year.”

Nunnelly carries a 3.81 GPA in Mechanical Engineering. He has twice made the CoSIDA Academic All-District squad and is an Academic All-Southern Conference honoree.

On the field, Nunnelly is a two-time first team All-SoCon receiver for the Mocs. He led the team with 57 catches for 794 yards and five scores in 2019. He was fourth in the league with 4.8 receptions per game and third with 66.2 receiving yards per contest.

In his three-year career, Nunnelly has 143 receptions for 2,120 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is fourth all-time at UTC in receiving yards and ninth all-time in receptions.

Nunnelly is the 13th Moc and the third member of the football program to earn Academic All-American honors. The last from UTC was runner Abby Bateman last season. Other representatives from the football program include Davis Tull (2013 & 2014) and Derrick Craine (2015 and 2016).