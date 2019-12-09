Mocs Men cruise past Tennessee Wesleyan, 99-51

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs scored on seven of its first eight possessions running past the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs 99-51 in a Sunday matinee at McKenzie Arena. Matt Ryan led three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 18.

It was the Ryan and Ramon Vila show early. Ryan opened the game with a three followed by a Vila layup. Another Ryan triple then another Vila layup off a good look from Rod Johnson made it 10-0 in the blink of an eye.

- Advertisement -

The big rush came after Joshua Chairs’ three cut the spread to 13, 33-20. The Mocs took over from there with a 26-5 spurt over the next nine-plus minutes stretching the advantage to 34, 59-25, on two Ryan free throws.

Stefan Kenić got it past the 20-mark on a layup off a nice look from Maurice Commander. It topped 30 om the first possession of the second half. Commander found David Jean-Baptiste for the easy lay in for the 55-25 lead.

Trey Doomes got into the act. He made it a 40-point affair, 71-30, at 13:07 with a jumper off a Commander assist. Assist was a key term today. The Mocs 29 helpers are the most since recording 32 against Toccoa Falls on Nov. 20, 2004. The final tally, a Doomes slam with 43 seconds remaining off his fourth steal, provided the largest lead of the game at 48 points.

Related Article: Mocs women fall by four at Wofford

“We talked about that at halftime,” Coach Lamont Paris explained. “We had 18 assists on 19 baskets, ended with 29 assists on 38 baskets. That’s ultimately how we need to play. It means you’re getting higher quality shots when it’s coming from someone else’s hands.”

Ryan and Vila were exceptionally efficient in their scoring. Ryan’s 18 came on just eight shots, 2.3 points per attempt. Vila’s eight-for-nine performance in the paint netted 16 points in just 11 minutes, 1.5 points per minute.

They were joined in double figures by Doomes with a career-best 10. Other leaders included Justin Brown with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds and Rod Johnson’s five assists. Seven of the 13 Mocs who played recorded multiple assists.

“We competed really hard and watched a lot of film from (the Western Carolina loss) game,” Ryan shared. “There were a lot of things that should have happened for us that we should have done, but we didn’t, and we had to learn from it.

“It was good that a lot of guys got a lot of minutes today.”

Lawrence Castor paced the Bulldogs with 12 points. Chairs added eight, while Bryant Bernard chipped in six. Riley Melancon led the effort on the boards with three.

Today was the start of a busy week for the Mocs including the conclusion of fall semester finals. They head to Blacksburg, Va., squaring off with Virginia Tech on Wednesday before returning home Sunday hosting Troy. The Trojans game is a double-header with the women in action at 1:30 p.m., before the guys match up at 4 p.m. Donate a winter coat for the Salvation Army Coat Drive at the gate and get buy one, get one free tickets.

RECORDS

Chattanooga 6-4 | Tennessee Wesleyan 5-6

QUOTABLE

“When we played the way we did, and shared the ball the way we did, and you’re efficient in what you do, you can put up a good number. I think if you’re efficient, the points will take care of itself. The efficiency goes way up when you have high quality shots. It’ll be good for our confidence going into the next game. It’s a good 10 game stretch and the guys are excited to get to the next one.” – Coach Paris on gaining confidence from this performance

“It’s fun. I was very happy. Justin [Brown] played very well. Trey [Doomes] also played really well. I’m really proud of them and that everyone performed well.” – Vila on a complete team effort

Check out all we heard at the link above.

3 NOTES TO KNOW

– Now 105-1 in 43 DI seasons against non-DI opponents.

– 66th meeting with Tennessee Wesleyan, the most against any team that has not been a Southern Conference foe at some point in their history. The Mocs lead the series 48-18 with the bulk of the series (48 games) played between the 1926-27 and 1976-77 seasons. The 1977 campaign was the final non-DI one for Chattanooga ending winning the NCAA Division II National Championship.

– The 48-point win is the largest margin of victory since the 94-46 Nov. 16, 2017 win over Hiwassee

Check out all the notables at the link above.

3 STATS TO KNOW

– +27 rebounding margin grabbing a season-high 46 while allowing just 19 for the Bulldogs. That’s largest margin since +27 in the Nov. 14, 2014 season-opening win (110-53) over Hiwassee. The Mocs collected 88.9 percent of their visitors misses (32 of 36). 19 is the lowest rebound total for an opponent since Samford managed just 17 on Jan. 5, 2013, a 74-70 Mocs conference win in Birmingham.

– Chattanooga made 30 of 45 (66.7%) of their 2pt attempts. Fifty-four of the 99 points came in the paint today.

– Johnson went on triple-double watch. He had six points, seven rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes for the game, but half way there with six, five and five at the break. There have been three triple-doubles in school history: Tim Brooks (16/10/16) at Western Carolina on Feb. 1, 1992, Gary Robb (13/10/17) vs Southern on Dec. 29, 1992 and Keegan Bell (12/10/10) on Dec. 3, 2011 at College of Charleson.

Take a deeper dive into the numbers at the link above.

MBB UPCOMING GAMES

Dec. 11: at Virginia Tech | 8:30 p.m. | Current Rec.: 6-3 | Next Opp: Chattanooga (ACC Network)

Dec. 15: Troy | 4 p.m. | Current Rec.: 3-6 | Next Opp: at Jacksonville State (Dec. 11)

Dec. 21: at UNC Asheville | Current Rec.: 4-3 | Next Opp: at South Carolina State (Dec. 11)