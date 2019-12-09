Homicide Victims Identified in Triple Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- “I seen a maroon, four door Cadillac with tinted windows. It came back and forth and started shooting at the end of the driveway. And they turned back around and started busting in the crowd.”, a statement made by a local resident.

Chattanooga Police identified the homicide victims at the Bayberry Apartments as Lyonnel Gladden and Hollis Malone, who were found dead on the scene when authorities arrived.

- Advertisement -

Another person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims were in their early twenties.

Investigators believe this incident is not a random act of violence but no one has been arrested yet.

Related Article: Chattanooga Police investigate two separate shootings

A woman who is a nearby resident says her family lives in the complex and she’s just glad that they’re okay.

“I have a daughter -only daughter who lives here. And I just thank God she wasn’t here when it happened because she has three grandchildren that could have been here or outside playing.”

She also says more can be done to prevent violent crimes at the Bayberry:

“Even with the police cameras it’s too much trafficking. And this new company that’s taken these apartments has cameras and they know what’s going on but they’re not doing nothing about it. But something needs to be done. And I understand that these young people need somewhere to go but they need to stop letting these people live in their apartments that do things to hurt other people.”

C.P.D. ask if you have any information regarding the incident to please contact them.