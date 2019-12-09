Erlanger reports spike in flu-like illness

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Flu season seems to be arriving just in time for the holidays.

Erlanger officials report a big jump in the number of illnesses that look like the flu for the first week of December.

- Advertisement -

So far this season, they’ve seen a 61% increase from the same period last year.

Last year, we aw a late, lingering flu season that lasted well into spring.

But officials are encouraging the public to get the vaccine now while it remains in the early stages.

Erlanger’s medical director of Community Health Centers says that getting the vaccine is helpful because it can reduce the severity or duration of flu symptoms.