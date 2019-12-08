Popular rapper dead at 21 after “medical emergency” at airport

Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday after a “medical emergency” at Midway International Airport, according to authorities. The Cook County medical examiner’s office was notified of the death of Higgins, of Homewood, on Sunday morning, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. An autopsy had not been conducted.

Witnesses told TMZ, which first reported the news, that the rapper suffered a seizure while walking through the airport. TMZ reported he had just gotten off a plane from California early Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

Juice Wrld performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he experienced a “medical emergency.’

Trending News

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the transported man experienced cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital from a Midway hanger away from the main terminal where private planes land.

Chicago police said they’re conducting a death investigation.

Fellow artists and fans were quick to react to the news on social media.

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

HE CANT BE GONE ! — Sir Ski Mask (@THESLUMPGOD) December 8, 2019

Damn man..rip juice wrld 🙏🏼 — Russ (@russdiemon) December 8, 2019

Juice Wrld 😞😞 RIP legend… this makes me so sad man. — FaZe Cizzorz (@cizzorz) December 8, 2019