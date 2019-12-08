BREAKING: Vols head to Gator Bowl Jan. 2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — After some confusion and changes, Tennessee finally landed on the Gator Bowl for their fifth bowl appearance of the decade. The Vols will play Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

Original reports said the Vols would play Louisville in the Music City Bowl. However, after flipping out of that matchup, the SEC placed Tennessee in Jacksonville, while Kentucky will go to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte to play Virginia Tech.

The last time Tennessee played in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl was in 2014. Then coach Butch Jones led the Vols to a 45-28 win over Iowa to finish the season with a 7-6 overall record.

This will be Tennessee’s first bowl appearance since hiring head coach Jeremy Pruitt.