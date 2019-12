DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF)- A truck crashed into the Sequatchie County Board of Education Admin Offices around midnight Saturday.

According to officials, the truck driver had to be extricated by the Dunlap Fire Department.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters had to remove a small tree off the truck.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital.

The Dunlap Police Department is investigating the accident.

(Photo courtesy: Dunlap Fire Department Facebook)