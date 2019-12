DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Dunlap Fire Department also responded to a semi-truck accident at the foot of Cagle Mountain.

According to officials, the truck flipped upside down into Little Brush Creek.

The driver got out before the truck went into the creek and was sent to a local hospital.

The fire department says that the truck was carrying a food grade sugar product.

The accident is being investigated by the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office.