Media Quiz Kirby Smart About LSU’s Prolific Offense

LSU coach Ed Orgeron and Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Friday in Atlanta before Saturday’s SEC title game at Mercedes Benz Stadium. LSU’s offense has been off the charts this season with quarterback Joe Burrow leading the charge. They’re averaging nearly fifty points a game, and Smart got a lot of questions about that offense on Friday.

Said Smart:”You watch tape of them. You have nothing but respect for what they have been able to do because I know the caliber of defenses they are doing it against. Those are good defenses that are out there they are putting up 40, 50, or 60 points on. They’ve done a tremendous job. They broke about every record there is in the SEC offensively. It’ll be a challenge for us. I know our defense is excited about that opportunity. Look it’s not a complicated system that they do. What it is is some tremendous chess pieces that are doing it.”

Reporter:”Following up on that. Seems like they adjust well over four quarters. How difficult is it to confuse them.”

Said Smart:”Yeah. They’ve done well in the first quarters too. (chuckles) I mean they score a lot of points throughout the game.”