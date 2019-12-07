Hayes does it all for East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Senior Madison Hayes tops the East Hamilton girls basketball record books in every. single. catagory.

However, her work ethic isn’t confined to the court. She sets an example for the entire Canes community and has earned this week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.

- Advertisement -

“She’s the best player I’ve ever coached, without a doubt,” Hayes’ Coach Hunter Gremore said.

Madison Hayes is the Swiss Army Knife for the East Hamilton girls basketball team.

“What does she not do? Rebounds, scoring, passing, she’s the leader out there,” Gremore said. “Every statistical category she hits it every single night. Without her, we’re a totally different team.”

Hayes started her senior season with 2,200 points and more than 1,000 rebounds already to her name — and she’s averaging 26 points a game this season.

“She’ll end up with 3,000 for her career which is just unheard of,” Gremore said.

“I think just working hard every day and having the determination to play and to work hard every day and make everyone else around me better,” Hayes said.

One of those around her is her little sister McKenna.

“It’s inspiring really,” McKenna Hayes said. “Just having a sister that I can look up to every day and seeing her breaking all these records for the school, I mean, it’s really, it’s fun to have a sister that does all these things.”

However, it’s not all about basketball for Hayes.

“School comes first for me and always for my family,” Hayes said. “So, I take that pride into whatever I do out here is what I do in the classroom. I just work hard in both.”

Next year, Hayes will work hard while hailing state down in Starkville, Mississippi.

“I’m going to enjoy this last year with her,” Gremore said. “I sure wish I had four more, but this is going to be a special year.”

If you’d like to nominate an athlete for Scholar Athlete of the Week, find the nomination form in our sports section.