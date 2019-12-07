Georgia Bulldogs geaux home disappointed

By
Angela Moryan
-
0

ATLANTA (AP) — LSU wrapped up a berth in the CFP semifinals, and Joe Burrow likely clinched the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns as the top-ranked Tigers rolled to a 37-10 rout of No. 4 Georgia. He was the Tigers’ second-leading rusher with 41 yards on 11 carries, and even caught a pass on a ball that was batted down at the line and wound up his arms, taking off for a 16-yard gain.

- Advertisement -

Burrow’s busiest receivers were Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr., who combined for 204 yards and three scores. Jefferson had seven catches for 115 yards and a TD, while Marshall amassed 89 yards and two touchdowns with his five receptions.

Derek Stingley had two interceptions of Jake Fromm, who passed for 225 yards and one TD.

You Might Also Like