Georgia Bulldogs geaux home disappointed

ATLANTA (AP) — LSU wrapped up a berth in the CFP semifinals, and Joe Burrow likely clinched the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns as the top-ranked Tigers rolled to a 37-10 rout of No. 4 Georgia. He was the Tigers’ second-leading rusher with 41 yards on 11 carries, and even caught a pass on a ball that was batted down at the line and wound up his arms, taking off for a 16-yard gain.

Burrow’s busiest receivers were Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr., who combined for 204 yards and three scores. Jefferson had seven catches for 115 yards and a TD, while Marshall amassed 89 yards and two touchdowns with his five receptions.

Derek Stingley had two interceptions of Jake Fromm, who passed for 225 yards and one TD.