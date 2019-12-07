Chattanooga Man Accused Of Killing Huntsville Police Officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man has been arrested for killing a Huntsville police officer Friday night.

Police say that 41-year-old LaJeromeny Brown shot Officer Billy Clardy III, hitting him outside of his bulletproof vest.

Authorities say Huntsville’s Strategic Counterdrug Team received a tip that an undisclosed amount of drugs would be dropped off at a location.

Police believe that Brown was going to be involved in the drug transaction.

According to officials, Brown was apprehended after a short pursuit on foot.

Huntsville City Council President, Devyn Keith told WHNT, “I think it’s very important that we never forget that the people behind us are the ones who show up when you dial those three numbers.”

Brown has been arrested at least twice here in Chattanooga.

Once in 2013, for Federal Drug and Gun Violations and once in 2018 for a Home Invasion on Eastwood Drive.

Madison County Jail records show Brown is being held with no bond.