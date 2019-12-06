Weekend Holiday Events

Friday, Dec 6

Lakesite tree lighting at City Park

Gordon Lee Mansion Candle-light tours begin (Fri-Sat, 2 weekends)

Ringgold Down Home Christmas Expo, Parade at 6PM

Dalton Christmas Parade downtown at 6PM

Mentone, AL tree lighting 5-7 PM

Saturday, Dec 7

Main X 24 parade 10:30 AM

Cleveland Christmas Parade 6PM

Dunlap Christmas Parade 4:30 PM

Ringgold Down Home Christmas Expo 11-7PM

Lafayette Christmas Parade 6PM

Very Murphy Christmas in Murphy, NC, lighted Christmas parade 4-8PM

Sunday, Dec 8

Decatur Christmas Parade 3PM

Saturday, Dec 14

Ft. Oglethorpe Christmas Express 6PM

Dade County Christmas Parade 6-8 PM in Trenton

Chickamauga Christmas in the Streets, parade 6:30 PM

Andrews, NC Christmas on Main electric Christmas parade 5:30 PM