Weekend Holiday Events

Friday, Dec 6
Lakesite tree lighting at City Park
Gordon Lee Mansion Candle-light tours begin (Fri-Sat, 2 weekends)
Ringgold Down Home Christmas Expo, Parade at 6PM
Dalton Christmas Parade downtown at 6PM
Mentone, AL tree lighting 5-7 PM
Saturday, Dec 7
Main X 24 parade 10:30 AM
Cleveland Christmas Parade 6PM
Dunlap Christmas Parade 4:30 PM
Ringgold Down Home Christmas Expo 11-7PM
Lafayette Christmas Parade 6PM
Very Murphy Christmas in Murphy, NC, lighted Christmas parade 4-8PM
Sunday, Dec 8
Decatur Christmas Parade 3PM
Saturday, Dec 14
Ft. Oglethorpe Christmas Express 6PM
Dade County Christmas Parade 6-8 PM in Trenton
Chickamauga Christmas in the Streets, parade 6:30 PM
Andrews, NC Christmas on Main electric Christmas parade 5:30 PM