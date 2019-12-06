Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – December 6th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Clouds On The Way, Along With A Few Showers, But The Entire Weekend Won’t Be A Washout!



Expect increasing clouds through the morning, along with a few light sprinkles or showers. It won’t be as cold with lows 42-46.

This Afternoon: Cloudy and cool for Friday, with a few mainly afternoon showers moving in from the West. Highs will stay in the low & middle 50’s.

Overnight: Lingering clouds but a drier night, with lows in the low 40’s. Some patchy fog probably forming late.

The Weekend: The forecast is looking mainly dry for the weekend ahead, with some sunshine returning for Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50’s, and into the 50’s again for Sunday with increasing clouds.

Some showers will move back in for Sunday night.

A wet start to next week is forecast with rain likely for Monday and highs back in the 60’s, and a substantial cool-down for the middle & latter part of next week.

