Volunteers put together Salvation Army’s bicycles for kids

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) The Salvation Army has begun it’s angel tree preparations.

This morning the Salvation Army, Volkswagen employees and Southern Champion Tray started assembling 120 bicycles that will be distributed to families all across the area.

Bicycles are always on a lot of children’s Christmas list.

Every year, In stead of Christmas gifts to their customers, Southern Champion Tray gives over 6 thousand dollars to the Salvation Army to purchase bicycles for children.

Volkswagen volunteers every year to assemble all of the bicycles.

Sarah Williams with Southern Champion Tray says that this is what giving back is all about.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s so great to see everybody here assembling all of the bikes. And we are told that this room is going to be packed full of bicycles. And to get a tour to walk through, it really inspires me to want to come back and help.”

This tradition has been going on for the last seven years.

Distribution will take place on December 18th.

The Salvation Army will distribute over 12 hundred bicycles this year.

They are still looking for volunteers and donations.

