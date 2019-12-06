Riverbend releases artists for 2020 festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Friends of the Festival have announced their lineup for Riverbend 2020.

This time time, they were not looking for traditional “headliners” in favor of pumping up the overall quality of the acts.

In keeping with that, they are retiring the Coca Cola barge and moving the stage onshore. The main acts will ping pong between the new Coke stage and the Bud Light Stage.

Wristbands go on sale a week from today for $65, which is a discount from last year.

The best known performers are Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, The Ohio Players, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Mavis Staples.

The rest include rising stars in country, Americana, blues and rock. Here is a sample:

Ashley McBryde just won the CMA New Artist of the Year award and is releasing a new album early next year.

Blackberry Smoke is a southern rock bank that have landed albums on the country and indie rock charts. They just released a live album.

Christone “Kingfish” Antonne released his first album this year and it has been lauded as the best Blues music debut in years.

Cody Jinks lead a thrash metal bank in his teens, but is now finding success in Outlaw Country and Americana music. His album Lifers peaked at #2 on the Country charts. He released TWO new studio albums this fall.

Samantha Fish is a blues guitarist who is getting rave reviews for her new release Kill or Be Kind.

The Record Company have scored two #1 hits on the AAA rock charts (Off The Ground & Life To Fix) with their first two albums.

The Revivalists from New Orleans also have a couple of AAA hits, including Wish I Knew You.

Trombone Shorty is a dynamic live act, turning his New Orleans jazz routes into a wild funk rock/jam band.