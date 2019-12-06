CHATTANOOGA, TENN. (WDEF)- Around one hundred people made took an oath of Allegiance to become American citizens today at the Federal Courthouse.

The courtroom of the naturalization ceremony was filled with the family and loved ones of the people who would soon become official members of the United States.

Following the ceremony, Judge Mattice took photos with the families and congratulated them on their new journey as American citizens.

We have more than we used to simply because so many people want to be sworn in as American citizens. We probably have five or six now.

“There’s always fun bravado. The new citizens are so happy. their family is so happy. it’s probably my favorite thing to do as a judge.”