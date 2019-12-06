McCallie Celebrates State Title After Incredible Defensive Performance

Defense wins championships.

It might be a run down football cliche, but McCallie lived by that motto Thursday night.

Big Blue beat MBA 28-7 for the state title after racking up a state championship game record nine sacks.

We saw McCallie’s defense do every thing a team dreams of against M-B-A.

Turnovers. They got a pick six from Thompson Byrd.

They pressured the quarterback wiih nine sacks.

And they held Big Red to 42 yards rushing.

Said defensive lineman Jay Hardy:”We knew they weren’t going to be able to run the ball. We’ve probably got the best D-Line in the state. Then we just knew they were going to air it out, so there were going to be a lot of pass rushes. That’s what we worked on this week.”

Said head coach Ralph Potter:”They had to go to the pass. We knew they were going to have trouble blocking our guys up front. That’s the best kind of pass defense you can have.”

Said quarterback DeAngelo Hardy:”Our defense stepped up big tonight. Our D-Line. We have a heck of a D-Line. We have a heck of a defense man. And the coaching staff just put us in position to make plays on both offense and defense. So man. A special moment.”

MBA had the defensive reputation coming into the game, but Big Blue rushed for 273 yards.

Said Potter:”They’ve been holding everybody to under their season average. Way below their season average. For us to get. We scored 21 with our offense and another seven with our defense. That was pretty good.”

McCallie captured their second state championship.

Reporter:”You just won state. How are you feeling?”

Said receiver Eric Rivers:”It’s surreal. I did this for my brothers. I love them. I gave it all for them. They deserve this.”

Reporter:”How significant is this win for you guys?”

Said Potter:”Oh gosh. You can’t even explain it because it’s so hard to get here. Being a Chattanooga school we are a little smaller. It’s tough.”