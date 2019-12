ROCK SPRING, Georgia (WDEF) – Fire crews from six departments battled a fire in Rock Spring, Georgia this afternoon.

It began at 1:45 PM at MCA Towing near the new industrial park off Highway 27.

Workers got out okay, but it took firefighters 75 minutes to bring it under control.

The building held a lot of combustible material like tires, fuel and oil.

Officials say it is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.