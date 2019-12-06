Family members want answers in Dalton woman’s death

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — Family members of a Dalton woman want answers in her death. They believe it’s suspicious, but investigators don’t agree.

Lori Powell looks over a picture of her mother, Karen Makowski.

“My mother was too kind hearted. She was the kind of woman that stayed to herself, very quietly, but if a kid asked her for help she would do it and we knew one day she would do it. And we knew one day she was going to help the wrong kids,” Powell said.

Earlier this week 65-year-old Makowski was found unresponsive on the floor of her Red Clay Avenue apartment.

“My mother was found laying dead face down on a pillow she has never used, naked,” Powell said.

Her daughter says she last heard from her three weeks ago. She says her mother had invited some young adults to stay with her.

“I just assumed that she would know where we were and give us a holler when she felt like it because she was feeling kind of down after I called the police and had those kids gone. She acted scared,” Powell said.

Dalton Police say Makowski died of natural causes and it was drug related. They say it’s not foul play. Powell believes there is more to it. She wants a toxicology report completed.

“I asked them to stop the cremation until I can get some answers, because there is too much of a story here for someone not to be investigating, way too much,” Powell said.