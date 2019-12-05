Woman killed returning to her vehicle after rear-ender on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say the woman who was killed on I 75 Wednesday night was returning to her vehicle after a wreck.

It happened on the East Brainerd Road exit ramp just after 8 PM.

Police say 29 year old Hollie Eades had been involved in a rear end collision in the southbound lane and pulled over on the shoulder at the exit ramp.

She got out to exchange information with the other driver.

As she crossed the exit ramp lane, another vehicle hit her. Eades died later at the hospital.

If you have any more information on the incident, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.